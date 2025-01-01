Menu
Welcoming this striking 2019 Porsche Macan S in Chalk, featuring a stunning Black and Garnet Red Leather Package. This performance-driven SUV is equipped with premium features, including the Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, Panoramic Roof System, and Porsche Entry & Drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay including Siri and enjoy a superior audio experience with the BOSE Surround Sound System. For added comfort, it offers Seat Heating (Front and Rear) and Seat Ventilation (Front), ensuring year-round enjoyment. This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 Porsche Macan

61,103 KM

Details Description

2019 Porsche Macan

S

12134145

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,103KM
VIN WP1AB2A53KLB33873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Macan