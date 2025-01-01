$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this striking 2019 Porsche Macan S in Chalk, featuring a stunning Black and Garnet Red Leather Package. This performance-driven SUV is equipped with premium features, including the Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, Panoramic Roof System, and Porsche Entry & Drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay including Siri and enjoy a superior audio experience with the BOSE Surround Sound System. For added comfort, it offers Seat Heating (Front and Rear) and Seat Ventilation (Front), ensuring year-round enjoyment. This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911