Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, Panoramic Roof System, Comfort Access, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), BOSE® Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay with Siri, L ED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more! This 2019 Porsche Macan S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black and Garnet Red Leather Package Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 Porsche Macan

64,633 KM

Details Description Features

$47,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12672714

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12672714
  2. 12672714
  3. 12672714
  4. 12672714
  5. 12672714
  6. 12672714
  7. 12672714
  8. 12672714
  9. 12672714
  10. 12672714
  11. 12672714
  12. 12672714
  13. 12672714
  14. 12672714
  15. 12672714
  16. 12672714
  17. 12672714
  18. 12672714
  19. 12672714
  20. 12672714
  21. 12672714
  22. 12672714
  23. 12672714
  24. 12672714
  25. 12672714
  26. 12672714
  27. 12672714
  28. 12672714
  29. 12672714
  30. 12672714
  31. 12672714
  32. 12672714
  33. 12672714
  34. 12672714
  35. 12672714
  36. 12672714
  37. 12672714
  38. 12672714
  39. 12672714
  40. 12672714
  41. 12672714
  42. 12672714
  43. 12672714
  44. 12672714
  45. 12672714
  46. 12672714
  47. 12672714
  48. 12672714
  49. 12672714
  50. 12672714
  51. 12672714
  52. 12672714
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,633KM
VIN WP1AB2A59KLB33246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA33246
  • Mileage 64,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, Panoramic Roof System, Comfort Access, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), BOSE® Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay with Siri, L ED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more! This 2019 Porsche Macan S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black and Garnet Red Leather Package Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Premium Plus Package
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior
19inch Macan Sport Wheels
Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue FWD Preferred for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Hyundai Venue FWD Preferred 61,619 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 66,305 KM $129,239 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 8A for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Lexus LX 570 8A 66,628 KM $73,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Macan