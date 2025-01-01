Menu
Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WP1AB2A54KLB33171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg (Lthr Seats)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA33171
  • Mileage 23,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Surround View Camera System, Panoramic Roof System, Comfort Access, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Lane Change Assist, 19-Inch Macan Sport Wheels, and much more! 2019 Porsche Macan S comes in White with a Black/Garnet Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
19inch Macan Sport Wheels

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

