2019 Porsche Macan

10,238 KM

Details Description Features

$70,885

+ tax & licensing
$70,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$70,885

+ taxes & licensing

10,238KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8620232
  Stock #: P197509
  VIN: WP1AA2A52KLB07509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Agate Grey Std Int
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P197509
  • Mileage 10,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo in Dark Blue Metallic paired with Agate Grey Leather w/Partial Leather Seats. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package, Air Suspension w/Self-Leveling and Height Adjustment incl. PASM and much more! This Macan is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Heated Front and Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Lane Change Assist
18inch Macan S-Wheel
NIGHT BLUE METALLIC
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
All-Season Tires for 18inch Wheels
STANDARD INTERIOR IN AGATE GREY
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

