Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche Macan

21,678 KM

Details Description Features

$73,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

21,678KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046084
  • Stock #: 16UBPA31886
  • VIN: WP1AB2A52KLB31886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Std Int
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA31886
  • Mileage 21,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Bose Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package and much More! This is a local BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Apple CarPlay
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Auto-Dimming Mirrors
Panoramic Roof System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Lane Change Assist
Heated Seats (Rear)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
19inch Macan Sport Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2019 Porsche Macan S
 21,678 KM
$73,885 + tax & lic
2022 Porsche Macan GTS
 1,300 KM
$113,980 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
 36,095 KM
$159,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory