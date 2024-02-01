Menu
2019 Porsche Macan

56,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

S

2019 Porsche Macan

S

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9397624
  • Stock #: 16UTNAB30864
  • VIN: WP1AB2A59KLB30864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Standard Interior Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: > Bose Surround Sound System, Premium Plus Package, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Ventilation, Surround Sound System, Auto Car Play and much more! This 2019 Porsche Macan S is a Clean BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until: (01/02/2024) Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (01/02/2024) / unlimited mileage Porsche Roadside Assistance until (07/09/2025) / unlimited mileage All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

