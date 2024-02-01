$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2019 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9397624
- Stock #: 16UTNAB30864
- VIN: WP1AB2A59KLB30864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Standard Interior Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: > Bose Surround Sound System, Premium Plus Package, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Ventilation, Surround Sound System, Auto Car Play and much more! This 2019 Porsche Macan S is a Clean BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until: (01/02/2024) Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (01/02/2024) / unlimited mileage Porsche Roadside Assistance until (07/09/2025) / unlimited mileage All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.