2019 Porsche Panamera

44,230 KM

Details Description Features

$106,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

4

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

44,230KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8048683
  Stock #: PA11306A
  VIN: WP0AA2A79KL100950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Std Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PA11306A
  • Mileage 44,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Panamera 4 in a black exterior, paired with a black interior. This vehicle is a premium package plus, has 21” Panamera sport design wheels in jet black, sport tailpipes in black, and much more! This is a local BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Storage package
Power Steering Plus
Premium Package Plus
4-Zone Climate Control
Smoker Package
Surround View Camera System
Sport Tailpipes in Black
All-Season Tire for 21inch Wheels
Cupholder Covers (Front)
21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
Model Designation Painted
Porsche Logo Painted Black
Door Handle Inlays Painted
Preparation for Deletion of Model Designation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

