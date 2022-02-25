Menu
2019 Porsche Panamera

35,439 KM

$120,885

+ tax & licensing
$120,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche Panamera

2019 Porsche Panamera

4S

2019 Porsche Panamera

4S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$120,885

+ taxes & licensing

35,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8452257
  • Stock #: P198284
  • VIN: WP0AB2A7XKL128284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Luxor Beige Std Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P198284
  • Mileage 35,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche Panamera 4S in White paired with Black/Luxor Beige Standard Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Bose Surround Sound System, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Premium Package and much more! This is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Sport Chrono Package
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
Surround View Camera System
All-Season Tire for 21inch Wheels
Cupholder Covers (Front)
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

