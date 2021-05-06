+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident free! This amazing Bright White 2019 Ram 1500 crew cab Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.7L Hemi VVT V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the black luxury leather seats as well as the many great features such as push to start, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, heated seats, heated/vented seats, cruise control, parking sensors, automatic sunroof, dual climate control, back-up camera, remote start, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2