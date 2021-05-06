Menu
2019 RAM 1500

11,091 KM

Details Description

$63,786

+ tax & licensing
$63,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/rebel SWB

2019 RAM 1500

Sport/rebel SWB

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$63,786

+ taxes & licensing

11,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7110310
  • Stock #: RR8121B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT1KN762662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RR8121B
  • Mileage 11,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! This amazing Bright White 2019 Ram 1500 crew cab Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.7L Hemi VVT V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the black luxury leather seats as well as the many great features such as push to start, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, heated seats, heated/vented seats, cruise control, parking sensors, automatic sunroof, dual climate control, back-up camera, remote start, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

