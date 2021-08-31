Menu
2019 RAM 1500

53,129 KM

$62,885

+ tax & licensing
$62,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$62,885

+ taxes & licensing

53,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7953824
  • Stock #: MA15474B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN795172

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # MA15474B
  • Mileage 53,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel in Diamond Black paired with Black and Dark Ruby Red Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Keyless Entry, Rear Back Up Camera, Apple Carplay and much more! This Dodge Ram 1500 is a local, BC vehicle with no claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Brake Assist
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Hill start assist
Trailer Sway Control
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Apple CarPlay Capable
Keyless Enter 'n Go with Push-button Start
Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming
Uconnect 4C Nav with 12-inch Display

