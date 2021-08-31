$62,885 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7953824

7953824 Stock #: MA15474B

MA15474B VIN: 1C6SRFLT6KN795172

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # MA15474B

Mileage 53,129 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Safety Brake Assist ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Hill start assist Mechanical Trailer Sway Control Additional Features Rain brake support Ready alert braking Apple CarPlay Capable Keyless Enter 'n Go with Push-button Start Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming Uconnect 4C Nav with 12-inch Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.