2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

70,549 KM

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
$26,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

70,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7110205
  • Stock #: CY11600B
  • VIN: JF2GTANC4K8265007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,549 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited with EyeSight comes in Crystal White with Black Interior. This vehicle is equipped with options including: Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Smartphone Connectivity, and more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Crosstrek Limited with Eyesight
Automatic Pre-Collision Braking
Apply CarPlay and Android Auto Smartphone Connectivity
60/40 Split Folding Backseat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

