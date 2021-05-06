2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Limited with EyeSight comes in Crystal White with Black Interior. This vehicle is equipped with options including: Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Smartphone Connectivity, and more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2