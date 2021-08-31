Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

32,340 KM

Details

$52,886

+ tax & licensing
$52,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$52,886

+ taxes & licensing

32,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7746936
  • Stock #: DF1265B
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6KF398700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,340 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! B.C. Local! This stunning Solid Black 2019 Tesla Model 3 standard range plus is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the black premium seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, sentry mode, navigation, automatic windows, moon roof, blind-spot assist, autopilot, heated seats, Bluetooth and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

