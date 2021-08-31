+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! B.C. Local! This stunning Solid Black 2019 Tesla Model 3 standard range plus is available and ready for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the black premium seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, sentry mode, navigation, automatic windows, moon roof, blind-spot assist, autopilot, heated seats, Bluetooth and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
