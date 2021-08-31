2019 Tesla Model 3

$52,886 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 3 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7746936

7746936 Stock #: DF1265B

DF1265B VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6KF398700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 32,340 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.