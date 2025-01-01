$45,334+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA35071
- Mileage 93,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Autopilot, Surround View Cameras, Glass Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Keyless Entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Depart Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, and much more! 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range comes in Grey with a Black Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Porsche Centre Langley
