Highly Equipped with Autopilot, Surround View Cameras, Glass Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Keyless Entry, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Depart Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, and much more! 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range comes in Grey with a Black Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2019 Tesla Model S

93,970 KM

Details Description Features

$45,334

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model S

12930800

2019 Tesla Model S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$45,334

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,970KM
VIN 5YJSA1E25KF335071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA35071
  • Mileage 93,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
11 Speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Automatic dual-zone climate control

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
GLASS ROOF
Autopilot
Surround View Camera
Long Range
Integrated Advanced Stability Control
Lane Depart Sensors
Automatic Keyless Entry
Dual-front USB ports

