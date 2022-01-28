2019 Tesla Model X

$123,885 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 3 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8254716

8254716 Stock #: P194128A

P194128A VIN: 5YJXCBE27KF211602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P194128A

Mileage 61,342 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.