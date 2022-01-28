Menu
2019 Tesla Model X

61,342 KM

Details

$123,885

+ tax & licensing
$123,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$123,885

+ taxes & licensing

61,342KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8254716
  • Stock #: P194128A
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE27KF211602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P194128A
  • Mileage 61,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Tesla Model X Long Range in a black exterior, paired with a white interior. This is a local BC vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

