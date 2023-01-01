Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

50,138 KM

$57,485

+ tax & licensing
$57,485

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$57,485

+ taxes & licensing

50,138KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9687436
  Stock #: 16UTNA31548
  VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5731548

  Exterior Colour Super White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 16UTNA31548
  Mileage 50,138 KM

This 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a Local BC Local Vehicle with no Accidents or Claims Reported. the 4Runner TRD Pro is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and seamless gear shifts. The 4Runner TRD Pro also features a part-time 4WD system with Active Traction Control that ensures maximum grip and traction on any terrain. Options Include, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry and much more! The interior of the 4Runner TRD Pro is designed to be both functional and comfortable. The seats are covered in SofTex leatherette material that is both durable and easy to clean. The driver's seat is 8-way power adjustable, and the passenger seat is 4-way power adjustable. The cabin is also spacious and can comfortably seat up to five passengers. Some of the other features that come standard with the 4Runner TRD Pro include a TRD-tuned suspension, TRD skid plates, and TRD-tuned FOX shocks. These features are designed to enhance the vehicle's off-road capabilities and provide a smoother ride on rough terrain. The 4Runner TRD Pro also features a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, navigation system, backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. Overall, the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is a rugged and reliable SUV that is perfect for off-road adventures. Its powerful engine, advanced 4WD system, and superior suspension make it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Interior

Driver foot rest
Leather Seating Surfaces
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Valet Function

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

Navigation
6.1" High Resolution Touch Screen
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windsheild Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Grille with Body Coloured Bar
Remote Keyless Entry wi/ Integrated Key Transmitter
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

