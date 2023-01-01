2019 Toyota 4Runner ...

$57,485 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 1 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9687436

9687436 Stock #: 16UTNA31548

16UTNA31548 VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5731548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UTNA31548

Mileage 50,138 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Power Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Back-Up Camera Interior Driver foot rest Leather Seating Surfaces Day-Night Rearview Mirror Valet Function Mechanical Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Additional Features Navigation 6.1" High Resolution Touch Screen Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windsheild Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Grille with Body Coloured Bar Remote Keyless Entry wi/ Integrated Key Transmitter Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.