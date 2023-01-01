$57,485+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$57,485
- Listing ID: 9687436
- Stock #: 16UTNA31548
- VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5731548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,138 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a Local BC Local Vehicle with no Accidents or Claims Reported. the 4Runner TRD Pro is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and seamless gear shifts. The 4Runner TRD Pro also features a part-time 4WD system with Active Traction Control that ensures maximum grip and traction on any terrain. Options Include, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry and much more! The interior of the 4Runner TRD Pro is designed to be both functional and comfortable. The seats are covered in SofTex leatherette material that is both durable and easy to clean. The driver's seat is 8-way power adjustable, and the passenger seat is 4-way power adjustable. The cabin is also spacious and can comfortably seat up to five passengers. Some of the other features that come standard with the 4Runner TRD Pro include a TRD-tuned suspension, TRD skid plates, and TRD-tuned FOX shocks. These features are designed to enhance the vehicle's off-road capabilities and provide a smoother ride on rough terrain. The 4Runner TRD Pro also features a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, navigation system, backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. Overall, the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is a rugged and reliable SUV that is perfect for off-road adventures. Its powerful engine, advanced 4WD system, and superior suspension make it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
