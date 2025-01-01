$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,865 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning System, Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Keyless Ignition, Three Zone Climate Control, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, and much more! This 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD comes in Blizzard Pearl with a Black Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
