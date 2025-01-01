Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi-level Heated Front Seats, Emergency Braking Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, 8" Touchscreen Display, Premium Audio, Power Driver Seat with Memory Function and Much More! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited comes in Magnetic Grey Metallic with a Light Grey Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2019 Toyota RAV4

79,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,464KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV1KW002098

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,464 KM

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi-level Heated Front Seats, Emergency Braking Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, 8" Touchscreen Display, Premium Audio, Power Driver Seat with Memory Function and Much More! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited comes in Magnetic Grey Metallic with a Light Grey Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Toyota RAV4