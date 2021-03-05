Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

9,001 KM

Details Description

$37,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 6637454
  2. 6637454
  3. 6637454
  4. 6637454
  5. 6637454
  6. 6637454
  7. 6637454
  8. 6637454
  9. 6637454
  10. 6637454
  11. 6637454
  12. 6637454
  13. 6637454
  14. 6637454
  15. 6637454
Contact Seller

$37,786

+ taxes & licensing

9,001KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6637454
  • Stock #: IP5213A
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV1KW007843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,001 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! Accident free! This beautiful 2019 Super White Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black premium fabric seating as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, All-Wheel drive, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, dual climate control, navigation, EV mode, brake hold, Bluetooth, lane assist, cruise control, automatic sunroof, back-up camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 66,090 KM
$65,786 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 49,626 KM
$79,286 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XF 35t 3...
 34,833 KM
$41,286 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory