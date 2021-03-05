+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! Accident free! This beautiful 2019 Super White Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black premium fabric seating as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, All-Wheel drive, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, dual climate control, navigation, EV mode, brake hold, Bluetooth, lane assist, cruise control, automatic sunroof, back-up camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
