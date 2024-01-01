Menu
Account
Sign In
This Extravagant 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design comes in Crystal White with a Black interior. This vehicle comes fully equipped with All-Wheel Drive, Sport Tuned Suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Anti-Lock-Braking System, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 10-Way Front Seats and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

2019 Volvo XC40

59,276 KM

Details Description Features

$31,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$31,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,276KM
VIN YV4162UM7K2122144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA22144
  • Mileage 59,276 KM

Vehicle Description

This Extravagant 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design comes in Crystal White with a Black interior. This vehicle comes fully equipped with All-Wheel Drive, Sport Tuned Suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Anti-Lock-Braking System, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 10-Way Front Seats and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Sport tuned suspension
All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth connectivity w/audio streaming

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Anti-Lock-Braking System
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: Volvo Sensus Connect w/9" touchscreen
250W high performance audio system w/8 speakers including air woofer technology
10-Way Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC40