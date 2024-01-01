$31,889+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD R-Design
$31,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA22144
- Mileage 59,276 KM
Vehicle Description
This Extravagant 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design comes in Crystal White with a Black interior. This vehicle comes fully equipped with All-Wheel Drive, Sport Tuned Suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Anti-Lock-Braking System, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 10-Way Front Seats and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.
