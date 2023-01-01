Menu
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

26,958 KM

Details

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

26,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9749494
  • Stock #: 16UTNA02200
  • VIN: WAUB4CF59LA002200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA02200
  • Mileage 26,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Head Up Display, Keyless Entry/Start, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Asisst and much more! This 2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik Quattro 8sp Tiptronic is a BC Local Vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Sun/Moon Roof

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Power Folding Mirrors
Head up display
Blind Spot Monitor
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Seat massage
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Auto Leveling Headlights
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
20inch 5-V-Spoke Star Design Wheel w/ 265/30R20 Performance Tires
HANDS FREE LIFT GATE
Autp-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot/Bluetooth Connection
Heated Seats Front&Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

