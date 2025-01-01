$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Cabriolet
2020 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Cabriolet
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this sleek 2020 BMW 430i xDrive Cabriolet, beautifully finished in Alpine White with a Black Leather Interior. This luxurious convertible is equipped with the Premium Package Enhanced, Performance Package, Surround View, Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking Assist, Cruise Control, the Storage Compartment Package, Self-Leveling Headlights, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
