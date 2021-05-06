Menu
2020 BMW 750

12,824 KM

Details Description Features

$116,790

+ tax & licensing
$116,790

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 BMW 750

2020 BMW 750

xDrive Sedan

2020 BMW 750

xDrive Sedan

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$116,790

+ taxes & licensing

12,824KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7057745
  Stock #: RR1451B
  VIN: WBA7U2C03LCD54737

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RR1451B
  • Mileage 12,824 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! B.C. Local! Accident free! This gorgeous Tanzanite Blue metallic 2020 BMW 750Li is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.4L twinscroll turbo V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Fiona Red BMW individual full merino leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, parking sensors, 360 camera, massage seats, memory seats, blind-spot assist, Bowers and Wilkins speaker system, heated steering wheel, assisted driving, cruise control, charging pad, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, automatic sunroof, automatic windows, remote start, push to start, automatic stop/start, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Executive Package
CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
BMW Laserlight Headlights
Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof
21inch Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 650 M, Perf RFT
Executive Lounge Tier 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

