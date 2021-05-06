2020 BMW 750

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! B.C. Local! Accident free! This gorgeous Tanzanite Blue metallic 2020 BMW 750Li is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.4L twinscroll turbo V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Fiona Red BMW individual full merino leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, parking sensors, 360 camera, massage seats, memory seats, blind-spot assist, Bowers and Wilkins speaker system, heated steering wheel, assisted driving, cruise control, charging pad, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, automatic sunroof, automatic windows, remote start, push to start, automatic stop/start, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2