2020 BMW M4

26,099 KM

$78,489

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

26,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10445175
  • Stock #: 16UTNA26536
  • VIN: WBS4Y9C0XLFH26536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen Black
  • Interior Colour Sakhir Orange Ext Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,099 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is BC LOCAL, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! The M4 is renowned for its powerful engine, precise handling, and aggressive styling. The interior is designed with high-quality materials, sporty accents, and advanced technology, offering a luxurious and functional cabin. Advanced safety features and driver assistance technologies are often available, enhancing the overall safety and convenience of the vehicle. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Adaptive M Suspension

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
M Double Clutch Transmission
Driver Assistance Package
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Star-Spoke 666M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT
Frozen Black w/ ZUQ or ZUX

