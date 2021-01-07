Menu
2020 BMW M850i

22,823 KM

Details Description

$100,885

+ tax & licensing
$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 BMW M850i

2020 BMW M850i

GRAN COUPE xDrive Gran Coupe

2020 BMW M850i

GRAN COUPE xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

22,823KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6481464
  Stock #: 9229132A
  VIN: WBAGV8C08LBP49015

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9229132A
  • Mileage 22,823 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2020 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe comes in White with Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and with No Accidents Reported!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

