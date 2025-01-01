$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black MET (Grey Wrapped)
- Interior Colour Black Perforated Vernasca Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,705 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Enhanced Package, M Sport Package, Comfort Access, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Headlights, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, 10-Speaker Audio System and much more! This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i comes in Carbon Black Metallic (Grey Wrapped) with a Black Perforated Vernasca Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
604-530-8911