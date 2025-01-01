Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Enhanced Package, M Sport Package, Comfort Access, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Headlights, Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, 10-Speaker Audio System and much more! This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i comes in Carbon Black Metallic (Grey Wrapped) with a Black Perforated Vernasca Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 BMW X5

63,705 KM

Details Description

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
63,705KM
VIN 5UXCR6C0XL9B32136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black MET (Grey Wrapped)
  • Interior Colour Black Perforated Vernasca Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,705 KM

Vehicle Description

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

