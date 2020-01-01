+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! Accident Free! This fully loaded stunning jet black 2020 BMW X5 is available and ready for purchase. Step inside and take notice of the amazing detail of the ivory white, perforated Vernasca leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car comes equipped with such as, Bluetooth, heated/cold seats, massage seats, multi-zone climate control, heads-up display, 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, lane assist, blind spot assist, soft close doors, and many more exciting features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2