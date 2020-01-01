Menu
2020 BMW X5

6,245 KM

$88,286

+ tax & licensing
$88,286

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$88,286

+ taxes & licensing

6,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6224280
  • Stock #: P2324
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C0XL9C61137

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2324
  • Mileage 6,245 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Accident Free! This fully loaded stunning jet black 2020 BMW X5 is available and ready for purchase. Step inside and take notice of the amazing detail of the ivory white, perforated Vernasca leather upholstery as well as the many amazing features this car comes equipped with such as, Bluetooth, heated/cold seats, massage seats, multi-zone climate control, heads-up display, 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, lane assist, blind spot assist, soft close doors, and many more exciting features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Integral Active Steering
TRAILER TOW HITCH
Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
Premium Excellence Package
Travel and Comfort System
High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents
Luggage Compartment Package
Walknappa Leather Dashboard w/ ZGU
22inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 742 M, Black, Perf Non RFT
xOffroad Package
BMW Individual- Fine-Wood Ash Grain Silver Trim w/ Grey High Gloss Highlight
BMW Individual- Ivory White/Night Blue Extended Merino Leather w/ ZGU

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

