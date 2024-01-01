$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT 2.0T
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather-appointed - Jet Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,728 KM
Vehicle Description
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has a clean history with no reported accidents or claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Porsche Centre Langley
