2020 Ford Mustang

1,106 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

2020 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,106KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7440611
  • Stock #: P195295B
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF2L5160625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Recaro Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,106 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2020 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium comes in Twister Orange with Ebony Leather Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with options including Performance Package, Ford Safe & Smart Package, Enhanced Security Package, and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

