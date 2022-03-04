Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX50

8,128 KM

Details Description

$49,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

2.0T ProASSIST AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX50

2.0T ProASSIST AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 8634644
  2. 8634644
  3. 8634644
  4. 8634644
  5. 8634644
  6. 8634644
  7. 8634644
  8. 8634644
  9. 8634644
  10. 8634644
  11. 8634644
  12. 8634644
  13. 8634644
  14. 8634644
  15. 8634644
  16. 8634644
  17. 8634644
  18. 8634644
  19. 8634644
  20. 8634644
  21. 8634644
  22. 8634644
  23. 8634644
  24. 8634644
  25. 8634644
  26. 8634644
  27. 8634644
  28. 8634644
  29. 8634644
  30. 8634644
  31. 8634644
  32. 8634644
  33. 8634644
  34. 8634644
  35. 8634644
  36. 8634644
  37. 8634644
  38. 8634644
  39. 8634644
  40. 8634644
  41. 8634644
  42. 8634644
  43. 8634644
  44. 8634644
Contact Seller

$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

8,128KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8634644
  • Stock #: P207502
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M38LF107502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P207502
  • Mileage 8,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Infiniti QX50 2.0T ProASSIST AWD. This 2020 Infiniti QX50 is a local BC vehicle, with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2019 Porsche Boxster...
 12,640 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328 d xDriv...
 199,563 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Disc...
 17,045 KM
$53,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory