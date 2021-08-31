+ taxes & licensing
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Jeep Wrangler in Black paired with Black Leather Interior. This Jeep is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* · Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership · Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
