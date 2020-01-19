2020 Land Rover Discovery

Additional Features Metallic Paint

Head up display

Black roof rails

Heated windscreen

Morzine Headlining - Ebony

Meridian Surround Sound System

Cold Climate Pack

Black Contrast Roof

21inch 10 Split-Spoke Style 1012 w/ Gloss Black Finish

Black Exterior Pack

CAPABILITY PACK

2 x 12V Power Sockets in Second Row

DRIVER ASSIST PACK

Protection Pack (Offered Until 01.19.2020)

16-Way Electric Memory Windsor Leather Front Seats

Eiger Grey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.