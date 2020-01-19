+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident Free! DEMO SAVINGS! This stunning 2020 Land Rover Discovery presents well in beautiful Eiger Grey exterior paint over a luxurious Ebony on Ebony leather seat trim. Powering this Discovery is a 3.0-Litre supercharged V6 which makes 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque mated to an extremely reliable all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options include the Driver Assist Pack, Capability Pack, Cold Climate Pack and the Black Exterior Pack. Highlighted features include navigation, 360 surround view camera, trailer-hitch guidance, adpative cruise control with steering assist, four-zone climate control, electronic air suspension, twin-speed transfer box, heated front and rear seating, blind-spot monitoring, collision avoidance, park assist and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
