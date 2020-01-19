Menu
$84,685

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

Sale Price

$84,685

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,627KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5261447
  • Stock #: P2097
  • VIN: SALRR2RV1L2425185
Exterior Colour
Eiger Grey
Interior Colour
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Accident Free! DEMO SAVINGS! This stunning 2020 Land Rover Discovery presents well in beautiful Eiger Grey exterior paint over a luxurious Ebony on Ebony leather seat trim. Powering this Discovery is a 3.0-Litre supercharged V6 which makes 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque mated to an extremely reliable all-wheel drive drivetrain. Options include the Driver Assist Pack, Capability Pack, Cold Climate Pack and the Black Exterior Pack. Highlighted features include navigation, 360 surround view camera, trailer-hitch guidance, adpative cruise control with steering assist, four-zone climate control, electronic air suspension, twin-speed transfer box, heated front and rear seating, blind-spot monitoring, collision avoidance, park assist and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • Metallic Paint
  • Head up display
  • Black roof rails
  • Heated windscreen
  • Morzine Headlining - Ebony
  • Meridian Surround Sound System
  • Cold Climate Pack
  • Black Contrast Roof
  • 21inch 10 Split-Spoke Style 1012 w/ Gloss Black Finish
  • Black Exterior Pack
  • CAPABILITY PACK
  • 2 x 12V Power Sockets in Second Row
  • DRIVER ASSIST PACK
  • Protection Pack (Offered Until 01.19.2020)
  • 16-Way Electric Memory Windsor Leather Front Seats
  • Eiger Grey

