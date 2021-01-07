2020 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing 2020 Santorini Black 7-seater diesel Discovery is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood is 3.0L diesel engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the many amazing features this car includes such as, rear entertainment TV’s, Bluetooth, heated/cold seats, massage seats, cruise control, lane assist, blind spot assist, automatic stop/start, dual climate control, air suspension, back-up camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
