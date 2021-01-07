Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

14,000 KM

Details

$90,786

+ tax & licensing
$90,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Diesel Td6 HSE Luxury

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

14,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6555237
  • Stock #: FP2041B
  • VIN: SALRT2RK5L2432034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing 2020 Santorini Black 7-seater diesel Discovery is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood is 3.0L diesel engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the many amazing features this car includes such as, rear entertainment TV’s, Bluetooth, heated/cold seats, massage seats, cruise control, lane assist, blind spot assist, automatic stop/start, dual climate control, air suspension, back-up camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

