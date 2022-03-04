Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

17,045 KM

$53,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

17,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8634647
  • Stock #: P209334
  • VIN: SALCP2FX5LH859334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INDUS SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Indus Silver paired with Ebony Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options such as Passive Keyless Entry, Meridian Sound System, Fixed Panoramic Sunroof and much more! This 2020 Land Rover Discovery is a local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Front fog lights
Passive keyless entry
Driver and passenger seat memory
Ebony Morzine Headliner
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Gloss Black Trim Finisher
Black Contrast Roof
Black Exterior Pack
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO + HD RADIO
Meridian Sound System (380 Watts)
14-Way Heated, Electric Memory Front Seats
Heated seats - Front
20inch Style 5089, 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black
5 seats
No Third Row Seats
Seat Cushion Power Tilt
Seat Squab Power Recline
LESS Seat Massage Front
Front Seat Bolster - Power
Front Seat Lumbar - 4 Way

