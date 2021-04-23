Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

31,005 KM

Details Description Features

$59,786

+ tax & licensing
$59,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$59,786

+ taxes & licensing

31,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7007537
  • Stock #: P2426
  • VIN: SALZP2FX6LH057496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRENZE RED
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2426
  • Mileage 31,005 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing 2020 Firenze Red Range Rover Evoque SE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine making up to 246 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, lane assist, heated seats, cruise control, memory seats, heated steering wheel, moon roof, parking sensors, Bluetooth, back-up camera, 360-camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Drive Pack
Black Exterior Pack
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
360 Degree Surround Camera
14 Way w/ Heated Front & Heated Rear

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

