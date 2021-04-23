2020 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing 2020 Firenze Red Range Rover Evoque SE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine making up to 246 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, lane assist, heated seats, cruise control, memory seats, heated steering wheel, moon roof, parking sensors, Bluetooth, back-up camera, 360-camera, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
