2020 Land Rover Range Rover

604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2025! CPO finance rating starting from 2.9% This beautiful 2020 Firenze Red Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine making up to 525 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony/Tan interior as well as the many amazing features such as, blind-spot assist, automatic windows, meridian sound system, memory seats, Bluetooth, lane assist, heated steering wheel, cruise control, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, automatic stop/start, vented/heated seats, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
