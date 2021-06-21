Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

14,000 KM

Details

$113,886

+ tax & licensing
$113,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$113,886

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7522991
  Stock #: P2645
  VIN: SALWR2SE1LA744475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRENZE RED
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Tan/Ebony/Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2645
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2025! CPO finance rating starting from 2.9% This beautiful 2020 Firenze Red Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine making up to 525 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony/Tan interior as well as the many amazing features such as, blind-spot assist, automatic windows, meridian sound system, memory seats, Bluetooth, lane assist, heated steering wheel, cruise control, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, automatic stop/start, vented/heated seats, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Tow Hitch Receiver
Meridian Premium Surround Sound (825 Watt)
Black Exterior Pack
CD/DVD Player
Domestic Plug Sockets
22inch Style 5004- Gloss Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

