2020 Land Rover Range Rover

31,500 KM

$97,886

+ tax & licensing
$97,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$97,886

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7611397
  • Stock #: EV3268A
  • VIN: SALWS2RU5LA736526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Ebony/Pimento/Cirrus
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # EV3268A
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO Warranty 2025! CPO finance rate starting from 2.9% This gorgeous 2020 Fuji White Range Rover Sport HST is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L inline-6 engine making up to 400 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Pimento/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, blind-spot assist, cruise control, lane assist, heated steering wheel, memory seats, meridian sound system, heated/vented seats, dual climate control, back-up camera, parking sensors, navigation, air suspension, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Soft Door Close
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Grand Black Veener

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

