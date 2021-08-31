2020 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO Warranty 2025! CPO finance rate starting from 2.9% This gorgeous 2020 Fuji White Range Rover Sport HST is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L inline-6 engine making up to 400 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Pimento/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, blind-spot assist, cruise control, lane assist, heated steering wheel, memory seats, meridian sound system, heated/vented seats, dual climate control, back-up camera, parking sensors, navigation, air suspension, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
