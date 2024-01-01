Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S in White with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Meridian Audio System, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, Navigation, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry and Start, Memory Seat Adjustment, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor and much more! This vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

35,954 KM

Details Description Features

$47,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 R-Dynamic S

Watch This Vehicle
11922089

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 R-Dynamic S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$47,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,954KM
VIN SALYK2EX0LA256855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA56855
  • Mileage 35,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 R-Dynamic S in White with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Meridian Audio System, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, Navigation, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry and Start, Memory Seat Adjustment, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor and much more! This vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Roll Stability Control
Hill holder
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

Dual Exhaust System

Additional Features

AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB Connection
Keyless Entry and Start
Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
Forward Facing Camera
11-Speakers
Memory Seat Adjustment
Anti-Collision System
Meridian Audio System
12.3-inch Colour Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet 2,113 KM $210,889 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet 5,483 KM $230,889 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe 9,191 KM $230,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar