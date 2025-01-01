Menu
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, and much more! This 2020 Lexus NX300 comes in Black with a Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Lexus NX

67,154 KM

$36,239

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus NX

300

2020 Lexus NX

300

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$36,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,154KM
VIN JTJHARDZ6L5008606

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA08606
  • Mileage 67,154 KM

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Rear Ventilation Ducts

Reclining Rear Seats

Lane Keep Assist

Apple CarPlay

Turn signal in mirrors
USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
8-Way Power Front Seats
auto delay off headlamps
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Lane departure warning accident avoidance system

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$36,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Lexus NX