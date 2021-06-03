Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

9,045 KM

Details Description Features

$87,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$87,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

450 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

450 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$87,885

+ taxes & licensing

9,045KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7160731
  • Stock #: P208257
  • VIN: WDD2J5KB3LA048257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/ HORIZONTAL STITCHING LTHR
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P208257
  • Mileage 9,045 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Mercedes Benz CLS450 Coupe comes in Black with Black leather interior. Fully equipped with options including: Premium Package, Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, and more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

all season tires
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
115V Power Socket
Intelligent Drive Package
Night Package
Metal Weave Trim
Black Fabric Headliner
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2014 BMW 328 xDrive ...
 99,871 KM
$18,885 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 29,076 KM
$65,885 + tax & lic
2018 BMW M550 xDrive...
 64,081 KM
$55,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory