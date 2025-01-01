Menu
Welcoming this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC SUV, elegantly finished in White with a Black Leather Interior. This luxury SUV offers a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission for smooth performance, 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support and thigh extension for ultimate comfort, and bucket front seats for a sporty feel. Stay connected with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, enjoy premium sound with 2 subwoofers, and drive with confidence using the Blind Spot Warning accident avoidance system. Additional highlights include Cruise Control, a Rearview Camera, and a Leather Steering Wheel and Much More! This Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

39,280 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

12145917

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,280KM
VIN W1N0G8EB7LV237069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,280 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300