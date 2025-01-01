$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 39,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC SUV, elegantly finished in White with a Black Leather Interior. This luxury SUV offers a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission for smooth performance, 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support and thigh extension for ultimate comfort, and bucket front seats for a sporty feel. Stay connected with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, enjoy premium sound with 2 subwoofers, and drive with confidence using the Blind Spot Warning accident avoidance system. Additional highlights include Cruise Control, a Rearview Camera, and a Leather Steering Wheel and Much More! This Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
