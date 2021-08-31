2020 Mercedes-Benz S560V4

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! B.C. Local! Accident free! This breath-taking 2020 Black Mercedes S560 LWB is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.0L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Porcelain/Black nappa leather seat trim as well as the many outstanding features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, Burmeister sound system, vented/heated seats, massage seats, memory seats, automatic windows, lane assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, dual climate control, rear entertainment TV’s, automatic stop/start, automatic sunroof, and many more mesmerizing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2