2020 Mercedes-Benz S560V4

6,000 KM

Details Description

$124,886

+ tax & licensing
$124,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

4MATIC Sedan (LWB)

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

6,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7730428
  • Stock #: DF3727B
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB7LA522650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DF3727B
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! B.C. Local! Accident free! This breath-taking 2020 Black Mercedes S560 LWB is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.0L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Porcelain/Black nappa leather seat trim as well as the many outstanding features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, Burmeister sound system, vented/heated seats, massage seats, memory seats, automatic windows, lane assist, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, dual climate control, rear entertainment TV’s, automatic stop/start, automatic sunroof, and many more mesmerizing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

