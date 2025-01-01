2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550

Menu
Welcoming this Stunning 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Roadster in Obsidian Black Metallic with a Black Nappa Leather Interior. This roadster is highly optioned with Premium Package, Exclusive Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Front Seats, 12-Way Power Front Seats with Memory, Multi-Level Heated & Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Headlights, and Cruise Control. Enjoy premium audio with Harman/Kardon Speakers, 11 Speakers, and 2 Subwoofers. Additional highlights include Emergency Braking Assist, a Rear View Camera, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and much more!This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

8,706 KM

Details Description

12216639

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
8,706KM
VIN W1KJK7DA7LF060570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,706 KM

Vehicle Description

