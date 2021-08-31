Menu
2020 Porsche 911

8,690 KM

Details Description Features

$160,885

+ tax & licensing
$160,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$160,885

+ taxes & licensing

8,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7721761
  • Stock #: P208084
  • VIN: WP0AB2A98LS228084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P208084
  • Mileage 8,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe in Jet Black paired with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Sport Package, Power Steering Plus, Porsche Comfort Access, and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Entry and Drive
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
WHEELS PAINTED IN SATIN AURUM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

