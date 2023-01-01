Menu
2020 Porsche 911

9,611 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet (992) w/ PDK

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet (992) w/ PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610006
  • Stock #: 16UBNA64018
  • VIN: WP0CB2A99LS264018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Mojave Beige Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Sport Package with Porsche Active Suspension Management, Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust System incl Tailpipes in Black, Premium Package with Comofrt Access, BOSE Surround System, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Headlights incl Porsche Dynamic Light System, LaneKeep Assist incl Speed Limit Indication, Sport Design Package and much more! This 2020 911 Carrera S Cabriolet with PDK is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer for 6 consecutive years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

