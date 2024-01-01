$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Cayenne
2020 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Int
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 47,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the stunning 2020 Porsche Cayenne ! Available in a captivating White with Black Lthr Interior. This vehicle comes with Premium Plus Pkg, Power Seats (14 way) with Memory Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Ventilation and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911