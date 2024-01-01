$75,889+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$75,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Int
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA22443
- Mileage 46,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2020 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid in Black with a Black Leather Trim. This Hybrid beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Including Surround View, Panoramic Roof System, Ambient Lighting, Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist (LCA) and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
+ taxes & licensing
