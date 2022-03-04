$125,885+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Cayenne
S Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Stock #: P207196
- VIN: WP1BB2AY9LDA57196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe in White paired with Black/ Bordeaux Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including BOSE Surround Sound System, Towing Package, Premium Package and much more! This Cayenne Coupe S is a Single Owner, local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
