2020 Porsche Cayenne

7,868 KM

$125,885

+ tax & licensing
$125,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Cayenne

2020 Porsche Cayenne

S Coupe

2020 Porsche Cayenne

S Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$125,885

+ taxes & licensing

7,868KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8476431
  Stock #: P207196
  VIN: WP1BB2AY9LDA57196

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P207196
  Mileage 7,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe in White paired with Black/ Bordeaux Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including BOSE Surround Sound System, Towing Package, Premium Package and much more! This Cayenne Coupe S is a Single Owner, local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Towing Package
Heated rear seats
Ambient Lighting
Bose Surround Sound System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Two-Tone Leather
8-speed Tiptronic S
4-Zone Climate Control
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package
Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
ParkAssist (Front & Rear) Incl Surround View
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

