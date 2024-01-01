Menu
This stunning 2020 Porsche Macan GTS, comes in Volcano Grey Metallic with Full Black Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Package, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WP1AG2A52LLB56032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Full Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,792 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning 2020 Porsche Macan GTS, comes in Volcano Grey Metallic with Full Black Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Package, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

