$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan
GTS
2020 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Full Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 50,792 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning 2020 Porsche Macan GTS, comes in Volcano Grey Metallic with Full Black Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Package, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911