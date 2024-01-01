Menu
This 2020 Porsche Macan comes in Black with Black and Garnet Red Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

61,370 KM

Details Description

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

61,370KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2A54LLB12308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,370 KM

Vehicle Description

