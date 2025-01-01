Menu
Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive 18-Way Sport Seats with Memory Package, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and Tinted LED Headlights in Black including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan GTS comes in White with a Garnet Red/Black Full Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Macan

66,949 KM

$64,239

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan

GTS

2020 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
66,949KM
VIN WP1AG2A55LLB55621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Garnet Red/Black Full Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNB55621
  • Mileage 66,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive 18-Way Sport Seats with Memory Package, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and Tinted LED Headlights in Black including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan GTS comes in White with a Garnet Red/Black Full Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Additional Features

Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Carbon Fiber Interior Package
Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
SportDesign Side Mirror
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
Steering Column Casing in Leather
Sun Visors in Leather
Sideblades in Exterior Colour
Vehicle Key Painted Including Key Pouch in Leather
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Seat Belts Garnet Red
Tinted LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Carbon Fiber Door Sill Guards, Illuminated
Personalised Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
Steering Code for CT-Option AZB
Leather Seat Centres in Contrasting Colour
Internal Handling
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory PKG
Instrument Dials in White (7V3)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Porsche Macan