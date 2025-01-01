$64,239+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan
GTS
2020 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$64,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Garnet Red/Black Full Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNB55621
- Mileage 66,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive 18-Way Sport Seats with Memory Package, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and Tinted LED Headlights in Black including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan GTS comes in White with a Garnet Red/Black Full Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911